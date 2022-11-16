Grey Cup Unite

The spirit of Grey Cup lives in us all. It unites us through our love of football – and has for over a century.

This November 16 – 22, we’re throwing a free online experience like none other: Grey Cup Unite. This week-long virtual celebration is all about you, our fans.

We want to connect you to your favourite parts of Grey Cup, to your favourite people, and your favourite CFL personalities. We’re bringing all this and more to you, from the comfort of your own home.

