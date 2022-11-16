Grey Cup Unite
The spirit of Grey Cup lives in us all. It unites us through our love of football – and has for over a century.
This November 16 – 22, we’re throwing a free online experience like none other: Grey Cup Unite. This week-long virtual celebration is all about you, our fans.
We want to connect you to your favourite parts of Grey Cup, to your favourite people, and your favourite CFL personalities. We’re bringing all this and more to you, from the comfort of your own home.
Event Highlights
Join CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie as he discusses the current state of the CFL, and plans for 2021. Questions can be submitted by fans prior to the event for the chance to be selected and answered by Randy.
Moderated by TSN’s Sara Orlesky.
Changing the Game, presented by AU, will bring together corporate Canada to foster thought-provoking conversations amidst new challenges that organizations face in 2020. Leading organizations and individuals will share how they are navigating and adapting to emerging societal shifts that have changed consumers' expectations and demands.
This year’s Head Coaches’ Conferences will be held in three sessions, featuring questions from media outlets across Canada. This event will be aired following the completion of the media Q&A.
Participants: Rick Campbell (BC), Scott Milanovich (EDM), Dave Dickenson (CGY), Craig Dickenson (SSK), Mike O’Shea (WPG), Orlondo Steinauer (HAM), Ryan Dinwiddie (TOR), Paul LaPolice (OTT) and Khari Jones (MTL).
The CFL and the CFL Players Association will present a roundtable featuring alumni, coaching personnel and current players as they discuss their personal experiences with prejudice and discrimination. The event is hosted by Gemini-nominated broadcaster and the host of the Waggle podcast, Donnovan Bennett.
Have you been voting for our All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas this year? On Thursday, November 19th, we will be unveiling all winners and the final roster of our All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas! The show will wrap with a declaration of the Game of the Decade presented by Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria. Don’t miss it!
TSN will be partnering with the CFL to celebrate Grey Cup Unite, with sharing highlights from the past while looking ahead to a promising future. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will kick off the week, joined by TSN’s Sara Orlesky in this year's State Of The League address streamed live to TSN.ca. Compelling content will cover various TSN platforms, driven by reporter Matthew Sciannitti's The Greatest Grey Cup Team Ever program. The week of programming will culminate in a primetime Grey Cup Unite broadcast special featuring current CFL Stars and Legendary Alumni. We will celebrate the connection of the Grey Cup and music, while also offering a sneak peak of some of the exciting events in store for Grey Cup 2021.
RDS will be joining Célébrons La Coupe Grey/Grey Cup Unite with a special edition of “Blitz” airing Thursday November 19th. The special will focus on the Grey Cup and feature an all-new interview between Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and football analyst/host Matthieu Proulx. Célébrons La Coupe Grey/Grey Cup Unite will also be featured throughout the week on “5 à 7” with guest commentary from reporter/analyst Didier Orméjuste. A documentary on the 1997 Ice Bowl and another about Montreal Alouette GM Danny Maciocia will round out the week of programming